Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Lowered to $151.00 at Cowen

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $171.00 to $151.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RL. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $117.00 to $99.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush lowered Ralph Lauren from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered Ralph Lauren from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ralph Lauren to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.40.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $105.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.24. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $86.55 and a fifty-two week high of $135.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 34.29%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RL. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,316 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 2.6% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,932 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

