Rage Fan (RAGE) Price Up 24.9% This Week

Rage Fan (RAGE) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. During the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar. Rage Fan has a market cap of $136,034.48 and approximately $10,389.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rage Fan coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rage Fan alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 103.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,770.45 or 0.09253156 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.40 or 0.00435543 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00031474 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Rage Fan Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rage Fan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rage Fan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rage Fan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rage Fan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.