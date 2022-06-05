QuickSwap 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.34 Million (QUICK)

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. In the last week, QuickSwap has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One QuickSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $68.86 or 0.00231335 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickSwap has a total market capitalization of $22.52 million and approximately $4.34 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

