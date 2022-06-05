Quark Trading Down 0.8% This Week (QRK)

Quark (QRK) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 5th. During the last week, Quark has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Quark has a market capitalization of $979,059.04 and $91,351.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 61.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quark

Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 279,927,074 coins. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

