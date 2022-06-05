Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by CDAM UK Ltd

CDAM UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 638,932 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Qualys accounts for 10.5% of CDAM UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. CDAM UK Ltd owned about 1.65% of Qualys worth $87,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 35,110 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $15,996,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $508,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 38,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $1,766,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total value of $835,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,236,318.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,937 shares of company stock worth $10,296,283. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

QLYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush raised their price target on Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Qualys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.78.

Shares of QLYS opened at $132.30 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.01 and a 1 year high of $150.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.67 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.77.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Qualys had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $113.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

