Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pulmatrix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in developing inhaled therapies for serious pulmonary disease. The Company’s proprietary product pipeline includes PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for cystic fibrosis, PUR0200, a branded generic for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease which are in different clinical stage. Its technology platform consists of iSPERSE. Pulmatrix, Inc., formerly known as Ruthigen, Inc., is based in Lexington, MA. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of Pulmatrix in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pulmatrix in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

PULM opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. Pulmatrix has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.65.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.83). Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 426.00% and a negative return on equity of 37.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pulmatrix will post -6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PULM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 1,563.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 249,495 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,184 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

