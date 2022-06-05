PUBLISH Achieves Market Cap of $4.22 Million (NEWS)

PUBLISH (NEWS) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 5th. During the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PUBLISH coin can now be purchased for about $0.0212 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. PUBLISH has a market capitalization of $4.22 million and $29,822.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PUBLISH Coin Profile

PUBLISH (CRYPTO:NEWS) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2020. PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,387,431 coins. PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @PUBLISH_Inc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol . The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoNewsNet is a Crypto-news platform. It provides users with information related to the Cryptosphere. NewsTokens, formerly CryptoNewsNet (NEWS), is the ERC-20 Ethereum-based native token of the CryptoNewsNet platform. CryptoNewsNet plans to expand the news site to have more features including the following: NFT Reward system that will be distributed to people that share and post most content. A membership that will include exclusive content such as podcasts and articles not on the main site. “

