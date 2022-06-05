Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stake Increased by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Public Storage comprises approximately 1.2% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $24,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 148.6% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 184,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,243,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 50.3% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Public Storage by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSA opened at $330.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $364.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.31. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $287.67 and a 52-week high of $421.76.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The company had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 15.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.75%.

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $410.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.08.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

