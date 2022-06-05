Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,293,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $553,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,379,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,893,733,000 after purchasing an additional 219,401 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,438,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,122,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,215 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,775,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $647,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,491 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,626,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $640,751,000 after purchasing an additional 133,384 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,329,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,855,000 after acquiring an additional 640,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $696,158.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 474,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,399,337.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 30,049 shares of company stock worth $2,078,536 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG opened at $68.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of -26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.03. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.96 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -84.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.09.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

