Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PTRA. Barclays cut their target price on Proterra from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Proterra from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Proterra from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proterra from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Proterra from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.25 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.08.

Get Proterra alerts:

Shares of PTRA opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Proterra has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $20.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of -0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.96.

Proterra ( NASDAQ:PTRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.27). Proterra had a negative net margin of 100.20% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $58.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.06 million. Analysts anticipate that Proterra will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Proterra by 229.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,920,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,242,000 after buying an additional 11,780,668 shares in the last quarter. Tao Pro LLC bought a new position in shares of Proterra during the fourth quarter worth about $101,704,000. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proterra by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 7,974,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,415,000 after buying an additional 219,899 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Proterra by 560.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,091,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,582,000 after buying an additional 5,168,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proterra by 26.5% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,514,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,470,000 after buying an additional 1,153,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Proterra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Proterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.