ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Price Target Increased to $16.75 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $15.50 to $16.75 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. R. F. Lafferty upped their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProPetro from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ProPetro from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of ProPetro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Shares of NYSE PUMP opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. ProPetro has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $16.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -60.73 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.72.

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $282.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ProPetro will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Adam Munoz sold 15,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $205,839.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,774.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $490,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,800.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,464 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,927 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProPetro by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 31,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in ProPetro by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in ProPetro by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ProPetro by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ProPetro by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

