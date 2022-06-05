Project Inverse Market Capitalization Achieves $332,618.07 (XIV)

Project Inverse (XIV) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 5th. One Project Inverse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Project Inverse has a market cap of $332,618.07 and approximately $159,162.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Project Inverse has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 989.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,755.89 or 0.12498706 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.84 or 0.00432085 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00031619 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000273 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s total supply is 46,972,302 coins and its circulating supply is 34,483,498 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

