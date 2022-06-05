PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stock Position Lessened by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors decreased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,576,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,308,541 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 1.09% of PPG Industries worth $444,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 441.6% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 12,070 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $125.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.96. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.32 and a 52 week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.33%.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.17.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

