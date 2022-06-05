Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Poshmark from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Poshmark from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Poshmark from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on Poshmark to $22.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Poshmark from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.82.

NASDAQ POSH opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.46. Poshmark has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $49.80. The firm has a market cap of $863.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 0.20.

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $90.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Poshmark will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,000,000 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $21,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,971,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,298,029.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 85,436 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $1,205,501.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,313,693 shares of company stock worth $25,513,709 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Poshmark during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Poshmark during the first quarter worth about $336,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Poshmark by 17.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,095 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Poshmark by 813.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 565,086 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 503,241 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Poshmark during the first quarter worth about $134,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

