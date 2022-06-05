PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.63 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) will post ($1.63) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.50) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.75). PolarityTE reported earnings of ($1.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full year earnings of ($7.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.00) to ($5.75). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($5.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.25) to ($4.75). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PolarityTE.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($0.50). PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 132.71% and a negative net margin of 304.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.00) earnings per share.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded PolarityTE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 554.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92,062 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of PolarityTE by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in PolarityTE during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 188.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 76,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in PolarityTE by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 47,100 shares during the last quarter. 11.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTE stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.14. PolarityTE has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.69.

PolarityTE, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

