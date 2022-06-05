Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Planet Labs Inc. is a provider of global, daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions. It offer mission-critical data, advanced insights, and software solutions principally to agriculture, forestry, intelligence, education and finance companies. Planet Labs Inc., formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. IV, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

NYSE PL opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.27. Planet Labs PBC has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $12.15.

Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $37.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.95 million. Equities research analysts predict that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter worth about $3,137,000. Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter worth about $430,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. 43.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

