Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.46.

PAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of PAA stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.86. 5,791,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,680,495. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57 and a beta of 1.81. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.50.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.15 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 378.26%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

