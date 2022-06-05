Pirate Chain Market Capitalization Achieves $134.36 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $134.36 million and approximately $341,148.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00002321 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.68 or 0.00298432 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00073183 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00066361 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005791 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 192,671,825 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

