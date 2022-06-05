Piper Sandler Cuts nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target to $50.00

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NCNO. Barclays reduced their target price on nCino from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on nCino from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, nCino presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.78.

Shares of nCino stock opened at $35.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.22. nCino has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $79.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. nCino had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $94.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that nCino will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $2,542,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,772,661.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 9,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $425,348.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,182,750.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,487 shares of company stock worth $3,730,255. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 187.2% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,594,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,628 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,540,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,355,000 after purchasing an additional 769,036 shares during the period. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,507,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 11.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,691,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,246,000 after purchasing an additional 564,654 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 224.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,934,000 after purchasing an additional 495,838 shares during the period.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

