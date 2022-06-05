Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Receives $112.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.80.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $124.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.41. 192,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,688. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $73.60 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $342.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 36.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $767,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,673,000 after purchasing an additional 25,025 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

