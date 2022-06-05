PIN (PIN) Price Reaches $0.0484 on Top Exchanges

PIN (PIN) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 5th. Over the last week, PIN has traded flat against the dollar. One PIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PIN has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PIN alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 549.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,556.36 or 0.08596938 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.58 or 0.00445853 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00031462 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000273 BTC.

PIN Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

Buying and Selling PIN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.