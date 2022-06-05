PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PFL)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average of $10.22. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $13.30.
About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (Get Rating)
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.
