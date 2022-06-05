Pillar Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (PLR)

Pillar (PLR) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Over the last seven days, Pillar has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Pillar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Pillar has a market cap of $1.76 million and $36,761.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pillar Coin Profile

PLR is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Pillar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

