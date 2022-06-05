Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 683,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,146 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $40,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.20. 18,124,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,783,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $298.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.47 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.47.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 36.70%.

In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

