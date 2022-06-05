Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €250.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($268.82) price objective on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €240.00 ($258.06) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €169.00 ($181.72) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group set a €196.00 ($210.75) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($259.14) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €224.00 ($240.86) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €227.08 ($244.17).

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Shares of RI stock opened at €182.35 ($196.08) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €190.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €195.78. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of €107.25 ($115.32) and a 1 year high of €136.25 ($146.51).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.