Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$50.22.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Cameron Goldade sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.23, for a total value of C$136,876.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$903,888.85. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.48, for a total value of C$757,216.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$555,292.10. Insiders sold a total of 26,855 shares of company stock worth $1,330,010 in the last quarter.

PPL traded down C$0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$52.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,412,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,725. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$37.02 and a twelve month high of C$52.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$49.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$44.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$3.04 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.0100002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.04%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.