PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) vs. Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) Critical Review

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Rating) and Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PEDEVCO and Battalion Oil’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PEDEVCO $15.86 million 8.41 -$1.30 million N/A N/A Battalion Oil $285.20 million 0.93 -$28.32 million ($5.41) -2.99

PEDEVCO has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Battalion Oil.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for PEDEVCO and Battalion Oil, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PEDEVCO 0 0 0 0 N/A Battalion Oil 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

PEDEVCO has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Battalion Oil has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PEDEVCO and Battalion Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PEDEVCO -3.54% -0.77% -0.72% Battalion Oil -28.17% 45.38% 2.89%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.0% of PEDEVCO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Battalion Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. 70.3% of PEDEVCO shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.0% of Battalion Oil shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PEDEVCO beats Battalion Oil on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PEDEVCO (Get Rating)

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado. It had interests in 385 net wells in Permian Basin Asset; and 78 net wells in (D-J) Basin Asset. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

About Battalion Oil (Get Rating)

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held interests in 40,400 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas. It also had estimated proved reserves of approximately 95.9 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 58.7 million barrels of crude oil, 16.3 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 125.0 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Halcón Resources Corporation and changed its name to Battalion Oil Corporation in January 2020. Battalion Oil Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

