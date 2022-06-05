PDT Partners LLC Sells 1,281 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

PDT Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,368,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 32.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WRLD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of World Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

WRLD opened at $139.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.09, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $874.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.48. World Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $123.38 and a twelve month high of $265.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.27.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by ($3.91). The company had revenue of $166.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.91 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 13.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Co. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.69, for a total transaction of $48,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

