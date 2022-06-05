PDT Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Hibbett by 817.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 65,051 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Hibbett by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Hibbett by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in Hibbett by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 20,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Hibbett in the 4th quarter valued at about $726,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on HIBB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Hibbett from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Hibbett from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Hibbett stock opened at $49.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.46. Hibbett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.88.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.56). Hibbett had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $424.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Hibbett’s payout ratio is 11.52%.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

