PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 1.2% of Monetary Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush cut their price objective on PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.60.

PayPal stock opened at $86.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.83 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.19 and a 200-day moving average of $132.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.