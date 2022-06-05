Pax Dollar (USDP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $943.80 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $943.80 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003371 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00042226 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00011760 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard . The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Pax Dollar’s official website is paxos.com/standard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Pax Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.