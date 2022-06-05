Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Receives $47.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRRWF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRRWF opened at $27.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.49. Park Lawn has a one year low of $24.99 and a one year high of $33.09.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

