Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Price Reaches $7.49 on Exchanges

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 5th. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $7.49 or 0.00025144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market capitalization of $23.30 million and approximately $19.86 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,679.56 or 0.08996107 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.60 or 0.00451883 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00031384 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000274 BTC.

About Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,216 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

