Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pampa Energía S.A. is the largest fully integrated electricity company in Argentina. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Argentina. “

PAM has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC raised Pampa Energía from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pampa Energía in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company.

PAM opened at $23.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Pampa Energía has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $25.86.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.12). Pampa Energía had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pampa Energía will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAM. Aviva Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 487.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviva Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,069,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,571,000 after buying an additional 887,249 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 420,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 210,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,971,000 after buying an additional 210,300 shares during the last quarter. Light Sky Macro LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,529,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 65,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,354,000. Institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

