Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.43-$7.46 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.48 billion-$5.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.46 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $2.26-$2.29 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. Barclays lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James restated a buy rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $626.48.

NASDAQ:PANW traded down $4.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $512.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,637. The firm has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.79 and a beta of 1.29. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $351.00 and a 12 month high of $640.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $552.96 and a 200-day moving average of $540.39.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total transaction of $7,395,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total transaction of $1,564,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,150,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,108 shares of company stock worth $48,700,905 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 50.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

