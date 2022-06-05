Pallapay (PALLA) Price Hits $0.0128 on Exchanges

Pallapay (PALLA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Pallapay coin can now be bought for $0.0128 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pallapay has a total market cap of $9.55 million and $197,770.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pallapay has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 54.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.12 or 0.00403360 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001880 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.28 or 0.00430758 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00031321 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Pallapay Coin Profile

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 743,546,427 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Buying and Selling Pallapay

