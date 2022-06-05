PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Analysts expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $1.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PACCAR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.88 and the lowest is $1.72. PACCAR posted earnings per share of $1.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full-year earnings of $7.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $8.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 8.21%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 27.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 267,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,557,000 after purchasing an additional 57,552 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 30.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 12.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank INC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,903,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.89. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $97.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

