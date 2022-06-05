Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re stock opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.37 million, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.74. Oxbridge Re has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $7.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.45.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a net margin of 83.77% and a return on equity of 57.64%.
About Oxbridge Re (Get Rating)
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oxbridge Re (OXBR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.