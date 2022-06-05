Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re stock opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.37 million, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.74. Oxbridge Re has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $7.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.45.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a net margin of 83.77% and a return on equity of 57.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXBR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oxbridge Re by 351.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 71,750 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Re during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Re during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Re during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Re during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

About Oxbridge Re (Get Rating)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

