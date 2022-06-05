Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) to report ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ earnings. Ovid Therapeutics also reported earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.99). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ovid Therapeutics.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OVID. Zacks Investment Research cut Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ovid Therapeutics to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 46,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

OVID stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.94. 276,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,945. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $4.64. The company has a current ratio of 16.63, a quick ratio of 16.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $136.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average is $3.01.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase 2A clinical trials for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule for treating epilepsies.

