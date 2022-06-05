Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main trimmed its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,032 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $7,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $706,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,972,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2,293.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 199,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,352,000 after acquiring an additional 190,965 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $75.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.31. The company has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $71.07 and a 1 year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

