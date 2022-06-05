Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Ormeus Coin has a total market capitalization of $37,554.84 and $174.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ormeus Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ormeus Coin has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ormeus Coin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 94.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.86 or 0.00254562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.08 or 0.00439884 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00031588 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Profile

Ormeus Coin launched on August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 coins. Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin . The official message board for Ormeus Coin is medium.com/ormeus . The official website for Ormeus Coin is ormeuscoin.com . The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin

Ormeus Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ormeus Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ormeus Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ormeus Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.