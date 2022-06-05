Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Origin Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company which provides services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. The Company offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and e-statements. Origin Bancorp Inc. is based Louisiana, United States. “

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Origin Bancorp stock opened at $40.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.99. Origin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $36.80 and a 12 month high of $47.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Origin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 34.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This is a boost from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $465,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 9.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 279,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,850,000 after purchasing an additional 23,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Origin Bancorp (OBNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.