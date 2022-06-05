Orbitcoin Price Reaches $0.0810 on Major Exchanges (ORB)

Orbitcoin (ORB) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $260,882.45 and $70.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0810 or 0.00000272 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orbitcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,755.25 or 0.99914050 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00030674 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.09 or 0.00195068 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00090919 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00116681 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.33 or 0.00192517 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004832 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000204 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003286 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.