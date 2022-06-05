Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Raised by Mirova

Mirova boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,997 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 240,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $20,952,000 after purchasing an additional 10,233 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in Oracle by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 462,149 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $40,304,000 after purchasing an additional 112,148 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Oracle by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,872 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.70.

NYSE ORCL traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,169,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,394,806. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $66.72 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $191.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

