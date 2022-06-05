OpenOcean (OOE) Trading 9.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

OpenOcean (OOE) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One OpenOcean coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0417 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenOcean has a market cap of $6.25 million and $963,748.00 worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OpenOcean has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 117.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,987.15 or 0.09986856 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.37 or 0.00439194 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00031558 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000275 BTC.

OpenOcean Coin Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

Buying and Selling OpenOcean

