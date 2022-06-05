Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $55.85

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:OTEX) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$55.85 and traded as low as C$50.91. Open Text shares last traded at C$51.17, with a volume of 442,937 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$51.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$55.75.
About Open Text (TSE:OTEX)
