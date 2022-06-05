OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Receives $54.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

ONEW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

NASDAQ:ONEW traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.38. The stock had a trading volume of 46,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,894. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. OneWater Marine has a 1-year low of $29.86 and a 1-year high of $62.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.51. The company has a market cap of $525.33 million, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 3.02.

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.48. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 37.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that OneWater Marine will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Troiano sold 9,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $366,798.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in OneWater Marine in the first quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in OneWater Marine by 55.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in OneWater Marine in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in OneWater Marine in the first quarter valued at $84,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

