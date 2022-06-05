ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 220,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 123,549 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $12,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.29.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $67.27 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.75.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 110.98%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

