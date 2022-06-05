OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Plans Dividend of $1.78

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.781 per share on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OMVKY opened at $59.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.25. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $42.15 and a 1-year high of $66.79.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €48.50 ($52.15) to €51.00 ($54.84) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price target on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($51.61) to €50.00 ($53.76) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €54.00 ($58.06) to €52.00 ($55.91) in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($62.37) to €53.00 ($56.99) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Russia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials segments.

