Offshift One Day Volume Reaches $118,119.00 (XFT)

Offshift (XFT) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00003138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Offshift has a total market cap of $5.17 million and approximately $118,119.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Offshift has traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,034.93 or 1.00106874 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00031016 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00015290 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000060 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,487,500 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.